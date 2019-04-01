Advisor Group Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in INVESCO DB MULT/OIL FD (DBO)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of INVESCO DB MULT/OIL FD (NYSEARCA:DBO) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.10% of INVESCO DB MULT/OIL FD worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INVESCO DB MULT/OIL FD during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of INVESCO DB MULT/OIL FD by 1,248.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of INVESCO DB MULT/OIL FD by 62.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in INVESCO DB MULT/OIL FD by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in INVESCO DB MULT/OIL FD by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 151,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBO opened at $10.51 on Monday. INVESCO DB MULT/OIL FD has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

