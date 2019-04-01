Advaxis (ADXS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $5.91 on Friday. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.94.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.43. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 101.51% and a negative net margin of 140.12%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advaxis will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Advaxis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 857,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advaxis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advaxis by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 755,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Advaxis by 2,468.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Advaxis by 740.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

