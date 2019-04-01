Adairs Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ADH)

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of ADH stock opened at A$1.72 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.72 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. Adairs has a 12 month low of A$1.53 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of A$2.71 ($1.92).

In other Adairs news, insider Trent Peterson acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.88 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$244,530.00 ($173,425.53).

Adairs Company Profile

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

