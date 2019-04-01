Actuant Co. (ATU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Actuant were worth $48,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 50.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Shares of NYSE ATU opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. Actuant Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.44 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Actuant’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Actuant Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Actuant news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $231,908.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Actuant from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Actuant from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Actuant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

