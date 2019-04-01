Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,109,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,191,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,551 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,404,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $888,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,931,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $448,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 385,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,301,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $394,915,000 after acquiring an additional 225,001 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.39. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/actinver-wealth-management-inc-invests-211000-in-hp-inc-hpq-stock.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.