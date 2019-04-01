Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,700 Lear Co. (LEA)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lear by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Lear by 936.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

LEA stock opened at $135.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

