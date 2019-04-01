ACRE Price Up 35.5% Over Last Week (ACRE)

ACRE (CURRENCY:ACRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, ACRE has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. ACRE has a total market cap of $1,793.00 and $0.00 worth of ACRE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACRE coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00428847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.01575151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00239936 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003571 BTC.

About ACRE

ACRE’s total supply is 4,516,669 coins and its circulating supply is 4,379,884 coins. ACRE’s official Twitter account is @AcreCoinCrypto . The official website for ACRE is www.acreprop.org

Buying and Selling ACRE

ACRE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACRE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACRE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACRE using one of the exchanges listed above.

