Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 258,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.01.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

