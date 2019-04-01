Accenture’s (ACN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.98.

ACN stock opened at $176.02 on Monday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $177.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $296,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,581 shares of company stock worth $2,175,910 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,575,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

