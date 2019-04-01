Accenture (ACN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.98.

Shares of ACN opened at $176.02 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $177.49. The company has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $181,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,910 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

