Absolute (ABS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,069.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded 38% higher against the dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market cap of $124,545.00 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 11,487,618 coins and its circulating supply is 10,977,196 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

