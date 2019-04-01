AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $80.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

