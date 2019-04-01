Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.74

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.74 and last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 1598902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $446,682.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,787.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

