Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Increased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,787.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Increased by Keystone Financial Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/abbott-laboratories-abt-holdings-increased-by-keystone-financial-group.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.