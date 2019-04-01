A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 337.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,493,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,075,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 676.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,910,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,283,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.35 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $239,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $660,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/a-o-smith-corp-aos-shares-bought-by-donaldson-capital-management-llc.html.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.