975 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $259.13 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $269.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5446 dividend. This represents a $6.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

