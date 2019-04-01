$9.66 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to post $9.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $1.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 580.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $77.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.99 million, with estimates ranging from $11.96 million to $163.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 1,017.43%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. 349,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,696. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.