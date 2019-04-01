787 Shares in Nike Inc (NKE) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,133,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after buying an additional 635,410 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 85,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/787-shares-in-nike-inc-nke-acquired-by-phocas-financial-corp.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.