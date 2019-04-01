$76.50 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post $76.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $31.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $320.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $328.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $349.60 million, with estimates ranging from $349.50 million to $349.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 25.19%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Mark C. Griege bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $105,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,226.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $7,735,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,591,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 843,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 232,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,974. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

