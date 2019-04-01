7,241 Shares in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.35 million. Lazard had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 50.62%. Lazard’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

