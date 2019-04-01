$68.75 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express Inc (IMXI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $68.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $70.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $325.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $390.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Money Express.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMXI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,875. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $421.88 million and a P/E ratio of -234.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 392,858 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices.

