$620.70 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to announce sales of $620.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $646.40 million. Primoris Services reported sales of $504.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $877.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

PRIM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.38. 164,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,065. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 129,812 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $3,009,042.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,134,260.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,523 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,619. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.