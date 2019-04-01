6,058 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,033,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $842,946,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $86.35 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $932.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

In other Garmin news, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $221,025.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,932 shares of company stock valued at $496,705. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

