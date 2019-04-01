5,976 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,190 shares of company stock valued at $129,455,652 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.51 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $129.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Shares of LLY opened at $129.76 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

