5,430 Shares in Masimo Co. (MASI) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,877 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Masimo stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $139.48.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

