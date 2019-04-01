$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioTime, Inc. (BTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) will announce $530,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BioTime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $1.18 million. BioTime posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTime will report full year sales of $3.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $8.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.68 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $5.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioTime.

BioTime (NASDAQ:BTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioTime in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioTime in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of BTX opened at $1.31 on Monday. BioTime has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

