5,269 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Acquired by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Felsinger purchased 60,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $43.13 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

