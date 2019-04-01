48,873 Shares in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 88,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of MCEP stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent.

