3M Co (MMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.58.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

MMM traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,616. 3M has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bauman sold 16,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.24, for a total value of $3,216,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,103,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

