$377.67 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will announce $377.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.46 million. Advanced Disposal Services posted sales of $364.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.64 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.60%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $69,133,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter valued at $44,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,378,000 after buying an additional 1,099,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 1,019,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,454,000 after buying an additional 643,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADSW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 358,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

