3,431 Shares in PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Purchased by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $68.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $72.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $97,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 15,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,041,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,684,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,345. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

