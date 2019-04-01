$3.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Corp (WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,323.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 705.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 265,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 917,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $93.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.