Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $172.48 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “2,963 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/2963-shares-in-vanguard-health-care-etf-vht-acquired-by-liberty-wealth-management-llc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.1059 per share. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.