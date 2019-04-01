$290.13 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post sales of $290.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.30 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $267.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of OSIS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,189. OSI Systems has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,959,563.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,657 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in OSI Systems by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.