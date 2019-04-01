2,709 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Acquired by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

