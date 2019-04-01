2,652 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $103.91 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

