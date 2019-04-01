2,451 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $348.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $351.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 120,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.42, for a total transaction of $40,447,764.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,332,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $241,450.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,776.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,183 shares of company stock valued at $135,993,730. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

