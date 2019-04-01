22,550 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,864,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,660 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $264,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after purchasing an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $142,633,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.17.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $194.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $155.06 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,034 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,063,147. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

