Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tribune Publishing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Tribune Publishing Co has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $421.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.67.

WARNING: “22,215 Shares in Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/22215-shares-in-tribune-publishing-co-tpco-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on Tribune Publishing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.