1,522 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) Acquired by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $5,471,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 317,444 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 391,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $206.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.59%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

