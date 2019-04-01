$151.47 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Corp (TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post sales of $151.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Trustmark reported sales of $152.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $621.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $627.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $640.13 million, with estimates ranging from $635.60 million to $643.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other Trustmark news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $66,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,288,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2,743.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 753,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 727,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 618,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,420,000 after purchasing an additional 241,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1,252.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.53. 321,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

