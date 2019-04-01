13,635 Shares in BP plc (BP) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

BP opened at $43.72 on Monday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

