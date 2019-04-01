12,141 Shares in WillScot Corp (WSC) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WillScot by 3,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of WSC opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WillScot Corp has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.96.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

