$118.39 Million in Sales Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) will report sales of $118.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.49 million. Canada Goose reported sales of $98.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year sales of $626.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.96 million to $636.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $792.32 million, with estimates ranging from $741.60 million to $846.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $58.45 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.04.

GOOS stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

