11,333 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (USO) Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 59.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,003,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,135,000 after buying an additional 1,493,682 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,990,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $13,543,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $12,964,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 1,014,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 701,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $12.50 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

