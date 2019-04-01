$113.39 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to announce sales of $113.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.35 million. Preferred Apartment Communities posted sales of $90.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $494.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.72 million to $514.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $566.04 million, with estimates ranging from $504.65 million to $627.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTS shares. ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

APTS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $637.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

