10,977 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 50,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
