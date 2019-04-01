$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for J M Smucker Co (SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to post $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.91. J M Smucker posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.17.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.32 and a 12-month high of $126.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 34.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 34.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,951,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.