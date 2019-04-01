$1.70 EPS Expected for UniFirst Corp (UNF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will post $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.74. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

In other UniFirst news, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 1,625 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $223,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,584 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $769,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $38,236,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in UniFirst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.67. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $193.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

