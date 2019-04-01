$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on NetApp to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.38. 1,707,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,947. NetApp has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $333,350.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares in the company, valued at $47,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8,090.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

